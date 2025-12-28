Left Menu

Pakistan Star Player Faces Ban Over Controversial Tournament Appearance

Ubaidullah Rajput, a prominent Pakistan kabaddi player, is banned by the Pakistan Kabaddi Federation for playing with an Indian team at a Bahrain tournament without proper clearance. Despite claiming misunderstanding, Rajput faced backlash for his actions, prompting the federation to enforce strict adherence to NOC rules.

Updated: 28-12-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 11:20 IST

In a shocking turn of events, Ubaidullah Rajput, a renowned Pakistan kabaddi player, has been handed an indefinite ban by the Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF). The decisive action follows Rajput's appearance for an Indian team during a recent private tournament held in Bahrain.

The PKF's emergency meeting on Saturday concluded with the decision to ban Rajput after discovering that he participated in the event abroad without securing a mandatory no-objection certificate (NOC) from the federation or appropriate authorities. This infraction triggered significant concern within the federation.

PKF Secretary Rana Sarwar commented on the disciplinary measures, pointing out that other players also faced penalties for similar violations. Rajput, meanwhile, stands firm in his defense, arguing a misunderstanding about the team's identity and has expressed regret over the incident.

