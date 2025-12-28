Birthday Party Chaos: Right-Wing Protest and Allegations of 'Love Jihad'

A festive birthday party in Prem Nagar spiraled into disarray as right-wing activists stormed the venue, leveling charges of 'love jihad' against two Muslim attendees.

The confrontation unfolded when Muslim youths Shan and Waqif attended the gathering hosted by a Hindu BSc Nursing student, fanning tensions and resulting in slogans and accusations from the activists.

The police swiftly intervened, questioning partygoers and charging Shan, Waqif, and a cafe staffer with disturbing the peace. The situation, now under control, highlights ongoing communal tensions.