Birthday Party Chaos: Right-Wing Protest and Allegations of 'Love Jihad'

A peaceful birthday celebration turned chaotic when right-wing activists disrupted the gathering, accusing two Muslim attendees of 'love jihad'. The police intervened, taking one youth into custody while the other fled. Both were later fined, alongside a restaurant staffer, for 'disturbing the peace'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 28-12-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 12:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A festive birthday party in Prem Nagar spiraled into disarray as right-wing activists stormed the venue, leveling charges of 'love jihad' against two Muslim attendees.

The confrontation unfolded when Muslim youths Shan and Waqif attended the gathering hosted by a Hindu BSc Nursing student, fanning tensions and resulting in slogans and accusations from the activists.

The police swiftly intervened, questioning partygoers and charging Shan, Waqif, and a cafe staffer with disturbing the peace. The situation, now under control, highlights ongoing communal tensions.

