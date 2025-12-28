Lockheed Martin's Strategic Leap: C-130J Super Hercules in India

As India moves forward with plans to acquire up to 80 military transport planes, US aerospace leader Lockheed Martin has positioned its C-130J Super Hercules as the superior choice. The company aspires to create an extensive production hub in India, its first outside the US, should they secure the deal.

With over 560 C-130Js delivered to date amassing more than three million flight hours, the aircraft is serving 28 operators across 23 nations. The Indian Air Force (IAF), which already operates 12 C-130Js, stands to benefit significantly from this potential expansion, further bolstering its tactical airlift capabilities within the Quad alliance.

Key Lockheed Martin executives highlight the value and future potential of the C-130J fleet in enhancing the India-US defense partnership. Advancements like the Distributed Aperture System (DAS) underscore ongoing innovations, promising enhanced performance and connectivity in global operations.