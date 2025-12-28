Left Menu

Lockheed Martin's Strategic Leap: C-130J Super Hercules in India

Lockheed Martin is pitching its C-130J Super Hercules as the optimal choice for India's planned procurement of up to 80 military transport planes. The aerospace giant aims to establish a significant production hub in India, marking its first global facility outside the US for these iconic aircraft.

With over 560 C-130Js delivered to date amassing more than three million flight hours, the aircraft is serving 28 operators across 23 nations. The Indian Air Force (IAF), which already operates 12 C-130Js, stands to benefit significantly from this potential expansion, further bolstering its tactical airlift capabilities within the Quad alliance.

Key Lockheed Martin executives highlight the value and future potential of the C-130J fleet in enhancing the India-US defense partnership. Advancements like the Distributed Aperture System (DAS) underscore ongoing innovations, promising enhanced performance and connectivity in global operations.

