Tense Telangana Legislative Assembly Session Amid Water Wars

The Telangana Legislative Assembly's winter session starting on Monday promises to be a battleground, as tensions rise over river water disputes. The ruling Congress and opposition BRS are poised for a showdown after weeks of verbal sparring.

With BRS launching an agitation to defend Telangana's water rights, the Congress has called for a debate to tackle the issue head-on in the Assembly. BRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao, known for his past reticence in public forums, recently criticized the government for its alleged inaction over the Palamuru-Rangareddy irrigation project's setbacks.

Counterarguments from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy have only fanned the flames. He accused Rao and his party of betraying Telangana's interests and committed to blocking his political comeback. Alongside water disputes, the Assembly session is expected to see Congress and BRS clash over election promises and past project irregularities.