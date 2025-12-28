Political Space Tussle Ends in Handshake: Inside the Thiruvananthapuram Office Clash

In a political twist rooted in the heart of Thiruvananthapuram, a dispute over office space erupted between a CPI (M) MLA and a newly elected BJP councillor. V K Prasanth, the ruling MLA, was approached by R Sreelekha, seeking the space for her operations.

Sreelekha, a former DGP who claimed victory in the recent local elections, approached Prasanth regarding moving into the office. The MLA contended that the request sidestepped proper protocols, equating it to a heavy-handed 'Bulldozer Raj' tactic by the BJP.

Following discussions, both parties came to an understanding, shaking hands on a compromise. Sreelekha later expressed no objection to Prasanth remaining, while Prasanth agreed to Sreelekha setting up close by, reflecting a cordial conclusion to this civic spat.

