Left Menu

Political Space Tussle Ends in Handshake: Inside the Thiruvananthapuram Office Clash

A CPI (M) MLA and a BJP councillor clashed over office space in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation building, leading to a handshake resolution. The new councillor's request to vacate was countered by the MLA's rights to the space until 2026. The issue highlighted administrative and political tensions in Thiruvananthapuram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-12-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 13:00 IST
Political Space Tussle Ends in Handshake: Inside the Thiruvananthapuram Office Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a political twist rooted in the heart of Thiruvananthapuram, a dispute over office space erupted between a CPI (M) MLA and a newly elected BJP councillor. V K Prasanth, the ruling MLA, was approached by R Sreelekha, seeking the space for her operations.

Sreelekha, a former DGP who claimed victory in the recent local elections, approached Prasanth regarding moving into the office. The MLA contended that the request sidestepped proper protocols, equating it to a heavy-handed 'Bulldozer Raj' tactic by the BJP.

Following discussions, both parties came to an understanding, shaking hands on a compromise. Sreelekha later expressed no objection to Prasanth remaining, while Prasanth agreed to Sreelekha setting up close by, reflecting a cordial conclusion to this civic spat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Internal Rift Shakes National Citizen Party Over Controversial Alliance

Internal Rift Shakes National Citizen Party Over Controversial Alliance

 Bangladesh
2
Guinea's Presidential Elections: Doumbouya's Path to Power

Guinea's Presidential Elections: Doumbouya's Path to Power

 Global
3
Jammu and Kashmir Lecturer Faces Suspension Over Prayer Platform Controversy

Jammu and Kashmir Lecturer Faces Suspension Over Prayer Platform Controversy

 India
4
Unyielding Ideals: Congress Celebrates 140 Years

Unyielding Ideals: Congress Celebrates 140 Years

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025