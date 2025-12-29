Left Menu

Shanghai Stock Surge: Longest Winning Streak in Over a Year

Shanghai's stock market is experiencing its longest winning streak in over a year, with the Composite index rising 0.3% due to a strong yuan and government policies. The blue-chip CSI300 also saw gains, driven by fiscal policy plans, despite economic challenges and varied sector performances in China and beyond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 10:01 IST
Shanghai's stock market is witnessing its longest winning streak in over a year, as the Composite index rose by 0.3% to 3,975.92 on Monday. This marks the ninth consecutive day of gains, a feat not achieved since September 2024, driven by a stronger yuan and fresh government commitments to spur domestic consumption.

The CSI300 index, comprising blue-chip companies, recorded a 0.1% gain, its seventh straight day of upward movement. China's finance ministry announced that next year's fiscal policy would be "more proactive," emphasizing domestic consumption, tech innovation, and social safety.

Despite weaknesses in industrial sector profits due to tepid domestic demand, analysts remain optimistic. "Positive policy signals and a robust renminbi are boosting market momentum," noted Nanhua Futures analysts. AI stocks advanced by 0.8% and information technology by 1.3%, while the defense sector climbed 1% following military activities near Taiwan. Meanwhile, the new energy vehicle index dropped by 1% and new energy sector by 0.8% amid expected declines in lithium battery demand.

