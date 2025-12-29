Left Menu

Monty Panesar Endorses Ravi Shastri for England Cricket's Reinvigoration

Former England cricketer Monty Panesar proposes Ravi Shastri as a potential new voice for England cricket, post-Ashes setbacks. Highlighting Shastri’s successes with India, Panesar urges the ECB to consider Shastri’s expertise in fostering a winning mentality, which could benefit England’s future cricket endeavors, including upcoming Ashes challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 10:38 IST
Monty Panesar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • England

Amid England's cricketing setbacks, former cricketer Monty Panesar has thrown in a surprise suggestion: Ravi Shastri as the answer to England's coaching dilemmas. Panesar believes Shastri's robust track record with the Indian team could guide England out of its recent Ashes struggles.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Panesar lauded Shastri's transformative impact on India, especially during successive victories in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Australian soil. Shastri's knack for building winning teams is precisely the quality Panesar feels England needs.

As the urban buzz questions Brendan McCullum's future with the squad, Panesar emphasizes the potential of having new perspectives. With three consecutive Ashes defeats, England's cricketing leadership might benefit from Shastri's insightful approach, particularly against future challenges posed by Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

