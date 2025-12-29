Amid England's cricketing setbacks, former cricketer Monty Panesar has thrown in a surprise suggestion: Ravi Shastri as the answer to England's coaching dilemmas. Panesar believes Shastri's robust track record with the Indian team could guide England out of its recent Ashes struggles.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Panesar lauded Shastri's transformative impact on India, especially during successive victories in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Australian soil. Shastri's knack for building winning teams is precisely the quality Panesar feels England needs.

As the urban buzz questions Brendan McCullum's future with the squad, Panesar emphasizes the potential of having new perspectives. With three consecutive Ashes defeats, England's cricketing leadership might benefit from Shastri's insightful approach, particularly against future challenges posed by Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)