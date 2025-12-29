Controversial MCG Pitch Sparks Debate After Dramatic Two-Day Ashes Test

The International Cricket Council has slammed the Melbourne Cricket Ground's pitch as "unsatisfactory" after the fourth Ashes Test came to an abrupt end in just two days, according to the ICC's website. This judgement arises from the pitch being excessively conducive to bowling, with 36 wickets falling in a mere 142 overs and no batter reaching a half-century.

This assessment has resulted in the MCG accruing one demerit point under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process, which will impact the venue for the next five years. Match referee Jeff Crowe noted the pitch unfairly favored bowlers, expediting the match. England emerged victorious by four wickets, marking their first Test win in Australia since 2011.

"The MCG pitch overly supported the bowlers. With 20 wickets taken on day one, 16 on day two, and no player achieving a half-century, the conditions were deemed 'Unsatisfactory' per the guidelines, resulting in one demerit point," Jeff Crowe of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees stated, according to the ICC's site. Remarkably, pacers claimed all 36 wickets over just two days.

During the fourth Ashes Test, England opted to bat first and applied pressure with aggressive pace bowling. Josh Tongue spearheaded the attack with figures of 5/45, dismissing Australia for a meager 152, where Michael Neser topped with 35. England struggled similarly, bowled out for 110 in under 30 overs, where Harry Brook's 41 stood out as the top score.

Australia's second innings began on day one, culminating in dramatic cricket as 20 more wickets fell. Day two maintained this pattern as Australia was bowled out for 132, while Travis Head's 46 was the highest individual score. England's bowlers, led by Brydon Carse and Ben Stokes with four and three wickets respectively, continued relentless pressure, ultimately chasing 175 in 32.2 overs, losing six wickets, with key efforts from Zak Crawley (37), Ben Duckett (34), and Jacob Bethell (40).

Despite England's notable win, Australia had already clinched the Ashes with an unassailable 3-0 lead after the first three Test wins. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)