Left Menu

Steve Smith Returns: Battle of the Bowlers in Boxing Day Test

Steve Smith makes his return to the Australian cricket squad for the Boxing Day test against England. Australia has opted for a four-man pace attack, excluding spinner Todd Murphy. Jhye Richardson returns after a successful domestic performance post-injury. Usman Khawaja retains his spot after impressing in the last test.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-12-2025 07:47 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 07:47 IST
Steve Smith Returns: Battle of the Bowlers in Boxing Day Test
Steve Smith

Steve Smith is back in action for the Boxing Day test against England, following a brief absence due to vertigo. As Australia enhances its squad, they have decided to deploy four fast bowlers, sidelining spinner Todd Murphy. Smith expressed excitement about this strategic choice ahead of the match.

Jhye Richardson, who showcases an impressive performance in domestic cricket, returns to the long format after recovering from shoulder surgery. Veteran Usman Khawaja holds his place in the team after impressing in the previous game with performances that compensated for Smith's absence.

Australia is entering with confidence, having secured a 3-0 lead in the five-test series, retaining the prestigious urn. With a tough green pitch expected, the Australian team is strategically positioned for a challenging yet promising encounter against England.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025