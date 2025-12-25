Steve Smith Returns: Battle of the Bowlers in Boxing Day Test

Steve Smith is back in action for the Boxing Day test against England, following a brief absence due to vertigo. As Australia enhances its squad, they have decided to deploy four fast bowlers, sidelining spinner Todd Murphy. Smith expressed excitement about this strategic choice ahead of the match.

Jhye Richardson, who showcases an impressive performance in domestic cricket, returns to the long format after recovering from shoulder surgery. Veteran Usman Khawaja holds his place in the team after impressing in the previous game with performances that compensated for Smith's absence.

Australia is entering with confidence, having secured a 3-0 lead in the five-test series, retaining the prestigious urn. With a tough green pitch expected, the Australian team is strategically positioned for a challenging yet promising encounter against England.

(With inputs from agencies.)