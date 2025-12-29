Purvanchal Panthers Edge Aligarh Tigers in Thrilling UP Kabaddi League Clash

In a high-stakes encounter at the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League on Day 4, the Purvanchal Panthers eked out a nail-biting 38-37 win over the Aligarh Tigers. The match began with the Tigers showcasing strong defense, seizing an early advantage with an all-out maneuver.

However, the Panthers swiftly retaliated, leveling the score with a counter all-out led by young raider Himesh Tewatiya. The first half concluded with the Tigers maintaining a two-point lead, leading to an intense second half where the scoreline remained tight as both teams traded points.

The Panthers ultimately clinched victory in the final moments, thanks to decisive raids and steadfast defense, underscoring the league's platform for emerging talent. UPKL continues in Noida until January 10, 2026, with fans treated to four matches daily during prime time.

(With inputs from agencies.)