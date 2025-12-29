Egypt Maintains Unbeaten Streak in Africa Cup Group Stage

Egypt kept their undefeated streak alive at the Africa Cup of Nations by drawing 0-0 with Angola, even after resting all their key players. They secured the top spot in Group B with seven points, having already confirmed their position before the match.

The tactical decision allowed stars like Mohamed Salah to rest, as Egypt had the luxury of making wholesale changes following their win over South Africa. Meanwhile, Angola ended third in the group and must now anxiously await the results of other fixtures to determine their advancement.

The fate of the Angolan team relies on games involving Comoros, Zambia, Tanzania, and Uganda. For Angola to advance, they need losses by Comoros and Zambia in Group A and defeats for Tanzania and Uganda in Group C.

