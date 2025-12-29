Left Menu

Egypt Maintains Unbeaten Streak in Africa Cup Group Stage

Egypt concluded its Africa Cup of Nations Group B campaign with a 0-0 draw against Angola, keeping their unbeaten record intact despite resting key players. They finished on top of the group with seven points. Angola must await results from other matches to see if they advance as a third-placed team.

Agadir | Updated: 29-12-2025 23:31 IST
  • Morocco

Egypt kept their undefeated streak alive at the Africa Cup of Nations by drawing 0-0 with Angola, even after resting all their key players. They secured the top spot in Group B with seven points, having already confirmed their position before the match.

The tactical decision allowed stars like Mohamed Salah to rest, as Egypt had the luxury of making wholesale changes following their win over South Africa. Meanwhile, Angola ended third in the group and must now anxiously await the results of other fixtures to determine their advancement.

The fate of the Angolan team relies on games involving Comoros, Zambia, Tanzania, and Uganda. For Angola to advance, they need losses by Comoros and Zambia in Group A and defeats for Tanzania and Uganda in Group C.

(With inputs from agencies.)

