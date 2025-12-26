Left Menu

Salah's Crucial Penalty Sends Egypt to AFCON Knockouts

Mohamed Salah's first-half penalty secured a 1-0 victory for Egypt over South Africa, ensuring their advancement to the knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations. Despite losing Mohamed Hany to a red card, Egypt withstood South African pressure. The result places Egypt at the top of Group B.

Egypt emerged victorious against South Africa with a narrow 1-0 win, thanks to a decisive penalty by Mohamed Salah during their Africa Cup of Nations Group B match. The victory ensures Egypt's progression to the knockout stages ahead of their competitors.

Salah, who was pivotal in securing Egypt's triumph, earned and converted the penalty after being fouled by South African defender Khuliso Mudau. This marked Salah's second goal in the tournament, underscoring his critical role in the team's success.

Despite losing right-back Mohamed Hany to a red card, the Egyptian squad successfully defended their lead under relentless South African attacks. A potential penalty for South Africa was denied after a thorough VAR review, cementing Egypt's top position in the group.

