Salah's Penalty Sends Egypt to Knockout Stages in African Clash

Mohamed Salah scored a crucial penalty leading 10-man Egypt to a challenging victory over South Africa, securing their spot in the Africa Cup of Nations knockout stages. Despite significant pressure, Egypt maintained the lead, denying South Africa any goals and solidifying their group victory with a match remaining.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 23:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pivotal Africa Cup of Nations Group B match, Mohamed Salah secured Egypt's passage to the knockout stages by scoring a decisive penalty against South Africa. The match, held in Agadir, concluded with a 1-0 win for Egypt, who topped the group with six points from their first two games.

Despite playing with 10 men in the second half after Mohamed Hany's red card, Egypt weathered intense pressure from South Africa. Salah's penalty, earned after a foul by South Africa's Khuliso Mudau, was his second of the tournament, showcasing his international prowess.

South Africa dominated the second half but failed to capitalize on their 17 shots, as Egypt's defense and goalkeeper El Shenawy held firm. This loss marks South Africa's first competitive defeat under coach Hugo Broos in nearly two years, despite their assertive performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

