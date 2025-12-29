Egypt Maintains Unbeaten Streak in Africa Cup Amid Player Rest
Despite resting key players, Egypt held Angola to a 0-0 draw in the Africa Cup of Nations, securing top spot in Group B. Angola finished third and anxiously awaits other results to see if they advance. Notable moments included close chances for both teams but no goals scored.
Egypt, resting all their key players, maintained their unbeaten record in the Africa Cup of Nations with a 0-0 draw against Angola. This result ensured Egypt's dominant position at the top of Group B with seven points, achieved before the game even began.
Angola, finishing third in the group, faces an anxious wait to see if they progress as one of the best third-placed teams. Despite numerous opportunities, including Chico Banza hitting wide and captain Fredy striking the post, they couldn't secure a victory.
Mostafa Mohamed of Egypt nearly assisted a goal with an overhead kick for Hossam Abdelmaguid, who missed wide. Egypt remains in Agadir for their next match against a third-placed team, while South Africa finished second in the group and will play their next fixture in Rabat.
(With inputs from agencies.)