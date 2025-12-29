Egypt Maintains Unbeaten Streak in Africa Cup Amid Player Rest

Egypt, resting all their key players, maintained their unbeaten record in the Africa Cup of Nations with a 0-0 draw against Angola. This result ensured Egypt's dominant position at the top of Group B with seven points, achieved before the game even began.

Angola, finishing third in the group, faces an anxious wait to see if they progress as one of the best third-placed teams. Despite numerous opportunities, including Chico Banza hitting wide and captain Fredy striking the post, they couldn't secure a victory.

Mostafa Mohamed of Egypt nearly assisted a goal with an overhead kick for Hossam Abdelmaguid, who missed wide. Egypt remains in Agadir for their next match against a third-placed team, while South Africa finished second in the group and will play their next fixture in Rabat.

