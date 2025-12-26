Left Menu

Tight Tussle at Africa Cup of Nations: Angola and Zimbabwe Battle to 1-1 Draw

Angola and Zimbabwe drew 1-1 in their Africa Cup of Nations clash, leaving both at risk of early elimination. Angola took the lead with Gelson Dala's goal, while Zimbabwe equalized before halftime with a strike from Knowledge Musona. Both teams face critical must-win games next week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Marrakech | Updated: 26-12-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 20:35 IST
  • Morocco

In a tight contest at the Africa Cup of Nations, Angola and Zimbabwe emerged with a 1-1 draw, a result insufficient for both in their quest for tournament survival. With this draw, each team has gained their first point but remains on the brink of early elimination.

Angola struck first in the 24th minute, thanks to a perfectly chipped pass by To Carneiro, which allowed Gelson Dala to cunningly send the ball into the net from close range. The kind of agile and clinical finishing left Zimbabwe's defense wanting and exposed.

However, Zimbabwe responded just in the nick of time before halftime, as their seasoned forward Knowledge Musona found the equalizer with a decisive kick, ensuring both teams shared the spoils. Both nations now face daunting must-win scenarios in their final group stage matches next week.

