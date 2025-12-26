Tight Tussle at Africa Cup of Nations: Angola and Zimbabwe Battle to 1-1 Draw

In a tight contest at the Africa Cup of Nations, Angola and Zimbabwe emerged with a 1-1 draw, a result insufficient for both in their quest for tournament survival. With this draw, each team has gained their first point but remains on the brink of early elimination.

Angola struck first in the 24th minute, thanks to a perfectly chipped pass by To Carneiro, which allowed Gelson Dala to cunningly send the ball into the net from close range. The kind of agile and clinical finishing left Zimbabwe's defense wanting and exposed.

However, Zimbabwe responded just in the nick of time before halftime, as their seasoned forward Knowledge Musona found the equalizer with a decisive kick, ensuring both teams shared the spoils. Both nations now face daunting must-win scenarios in their final group stage matches next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)