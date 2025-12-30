Left Menu

Empowering Northeast Athletes: A New Era in Sports Development

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia discuss strategies to enhance sports opportunities in the Northeast through focused training and talent development. Ideas like 'one sport one state' and grassroots competitions aim to nurture local athletic talent and organize structured tournaments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 30-12-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 12:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster sports in the Northeast, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla emphasized the importance of focused training, talent development, and local leagues during a high-level meeting.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia advocated for a 'one sport one state' approach, stressing the need for quality coaching and grassroots competitions.

The meeting gathered key officials, aiming to transform the region's sports landscape through structured tournaments and targeted development strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

