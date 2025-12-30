Liverpool and Set-Piece Specialist Part Ways Amidst Challenging Season

Liverpool, the reigning Premier League champion, announced the departure of Aaron Briggs, their set-piece coach, on Tuesday.

Briggs, who was part of coach Arne Slot's team since July last year, left his position this week, as stated in a brief note on the club's official site. Liverpool expressed gratitude towards Briggs.

This move comes in light of a challenging season start, marked by six defeats and the concession of 26 goals across 18 matches, contrasting with last season's robust defense. In a recent game, against Wolverhampton, Liverpool continued to struggle with set pieces, as noted by captain Virgil van Dijk. Their next match is against Leeds at Anfield.

(With inputs from agencies.)