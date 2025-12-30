Left Menu

Liverpool and Set-Piece Specialist Part Ways Amidst Challenging Season

Defending Premier League champions Liverpool have parted ways with set-piece coach Aaron Briggs, who joined the backroom staff last year. This decision follows a challenging start to the season, with Liverpool suffering six defeats in 18 games. The team will face Leeds at Anfield on Thursday.

Liverpool, the reigning Premier League champion, announced the departure of Aaron Briggs, their set-piece coach, on Tuesday.

Briggs, who was part of coach Arne Slot's team since July last year, left his position this week, as stated in a brief note on the club's official site. Liverpool expressed gratitude towards Briggs.

This move comes in light of a challenging season start, marked by six defeats and the concession of 26 goals across 18 matches, contrasting with last season's robust defense. In a recent game, against Wolverhampton, Liverpool continued to struggle with set pieces, as noted by captain Virgil van Dijk. Their next match is against Leeds at Anfield.

