Left Menu

Magnus Carlsen Extends Reign with Ninth Blitz Title Amidst Erigaisi's Remarkable Streak

Magnus Carlsen secured his ninth World Blitz title, defeating Uzbek GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov in a thrilling final. Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi achieved a significant milestone by winning a bronze medal, marking him as the second Indian male player to earn a World Blitz medal in the 'Open category'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 30-12-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 23:55 IST
Magnus Carlsen Extends Reign with Ninth Blitz Title Amidst Erigaisi's Remarkable Streak
  • Country:
  • Qatar

World No.1 Magnus Carlsen demonstrated his exceptional endgame skills once more as he claimed a record-extending ninth World Blitz title on Tuesday. This victory comes just two days after winning gold in the Rapid Championship. However, Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi experienced a crushing defeat in the semifinal, ultimately securing a bronze medal in the tournament.

Carlsen displayed tenacity and strategic innovation, refusing a draw against young Uzbek GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov. He executed a surprising pawn move, clinching the title with a 2.5-1.5 score after both players were locked at 1.5 points each following three games. Carlsen's win followed a challenging qualifying round where he struggled to secure a spot in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Erigaisi emerged as the sole leader in the preliminary rounds before facing a tough semifinal against Abdusattorov. Despite his initial lead, Erigaisi was unable to maintain his advantage, ultimately settling for bronze but demonstrating remarkable talent by becoming the second Indian male to win a World Blitz medal.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Incident in Uttarakhand: A Call for Accountability and Reform

Tragic Incident in Uttarakhand: A Call for Accountability and Reform

 India
2
Judge Blocks Trump's Plan to End TPS for South Sudanese Nationals

Judge Blocks Trump's Plan to End TPS for South Sudanese Nationals

 Global
3
Gulf Powers Clash: UAE Withdraws Troops Amid Saudi Tensions Over Yemen

Gulf Powers Clash: UAE Withdraws Troops Amid Saudi Tensions Over Yemen

 Global
4
Tunnel Tragedy: Loco Train Collision in Chamoli Injuries 60

Tunnel Tragedy: Loco Train Collision in Chamoli Injuries 60

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025