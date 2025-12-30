Magnus Carlsen Extends Reign with Ninth Blitz Title Amidst Erigaisi's Remarkable Streak
Magnus Carlsen secured his ninth World Blitz title, defeating Uzbek GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov in a thrilling final. Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi achieved a significant milestone by winning a bronze medal, marking him as the second Indian male player to earn a World Blitz medal in the 'Open category'.
World No.1 Magnus Carlsen demonstrated his exceptional endgame skills once more as he claimed a record-extending ninth World Blitz title on Tuesday. This victory comes just two days after winning gold in the Rapid Championship. However, Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi experienced a crushing defeat in the semifinal, ultimately securing a bronze medal in the tournament.
Carlsen displayed tenacity and strategic innovation, refusing a draw against young Uzbek GM Nodirbek Abdusattorov. He executed a surprising pawn move, clinching the title with a 2.5-1.5 score after both players were locked at 1.5 points each following three games. Carlsen's win followed a challenging qualifying round where he struggled to secure a spot in the semifinals.
Meanwhile, Erigaisi emerged as the sole leader in the preliminary rounds before facing a tough semifinal against Abdusattorov. Despite his initial lead, Erigaisi was unable to maintain his advantage, ultimately settling for bronze but demonstrating remarkable talent by becoming the second Indian male to win a World Blitz medal.