Cricket Legend Damien Martyn in Induced Coma Battling Meningitis

Former Australian cricketer Damien Martyn, known for his exemplary skills as a stroke maker, has been hospitalized and placed in an induced coma following a meningitis diagnosis, as reported by cricket.com.au via the Australian Associated Press. The 54-year-old, who played 67 Tests and 208 ODIs for Australia from 1992 to 2006, remains a revered figure in cricket history.

Martyn ended his Test career with an impressive 4,406 runs over 67 matches, averaging 46.37 and registering 13 centuries. In ODIs, he amassed 5,346 runs across 208 games, at an average of 40.80, achieving five centuries and 37 half-centuries. He notably secured the Player of the Series title during Australia's 2004 Border-Gavaskar Trophy win in India, marking his legacy.

Todd Greenberg, CEO of Cricket Australia, expressed the organization and broader cricket community's support for Martyn in this challenging time. Adam Gilchrist, Martyn's close friend and former teammate, confirmed that Martyn is receiving top-notch medical care, with an outpouring of prayers and support. Darren Lehmann, also a former teammate and Australian coach, extended well wishes on social media after news of the illness emerged.