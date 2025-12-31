Hisar Heroes Assembles a Fearless Squad at KCL Auction

The Hisar Heroes made a noteworthy impression at the recent Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) auction, successfully assembling a dynamic squad that mirrors the city's renowned fighting spirit. The team amalgamates seasoned performers with promising talents, crafting a foundation aimed at achieving high intensity and impactful performances.

Poised to lead the Heroes this season is Ashu Malik, the highest-bid player for the franchise at an impressive Rs. 12.2 lakhs. Known for his sharp instincts as a right raider, Malik is anticipated to be a pivotal force in advancing the team's campaign. Defensively, experienced players like Surjeet Narwal and Nitesh Kumar, valued at Rs. 7.6 lakhs and Rs. 7 lakhs respectively, are set to provide the much-needed stability, according to a KCL press release.

Adding to the team's depth, the Heroes have secured reliable names such as Saurabh Nandal, Manpreet, and Nitin Kumar Jasbir. Ankit Dahiya brings versatility and vigor to the offensive strategy, while supportive roles will be filled by Bitto Banwala, Sahil Narwal, and Anuj Suresh, each picked for their specific contributions to the team's framework. Notably, the Heroes continue to uphold their commitment to emerging talents by recruiting young players like Rahul Malik, Kapil Narwal, Anshul Sonu, and Dinesh Deshwal, creating a balanced team primed for both current competitiveness and future success.

Commenting on the strategic team build, the Hisar Heroes owner emphasized, "Our goal was to craft a team that symbolizes Hisar's courage and communal spirit. These players are prepared to vie for every point and bring pride to the city." Head coach Jagdeep Singh added, "Our focus has been on achieving balance and instilling a competitive mindset. The players are aware of their responsibilities and understand the importance of team play. I am confident this group will evolve stronger with each game."

Ashu Malik, expressing his excitement after becoming the franchise's highest bid, stated, "Playing for Hisar Heroes is a special opportunity for me. I am thankful to the franchise for this chance and am dedicated to giving my utmost and entertaining the fans every game." With a team founded on belief, balance, and local pride, the Hisar Heroes are all set to embark on their Kabaddi Champions League journey, promising fearless competition and memorable moments on the mat.

