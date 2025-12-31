Left Menu

Sarfaraz Khan Blitzes With Stellar 157 in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Sarfaraz Khan scored a stunning 157 off 75 balls propelling Mumbai to a decisive 87-run victory over Goa in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. His explosive innings, packed with 14 sixes, played a crucial role in Mumbai's fourth successive win, moving them closer to the knockout stage.

Updated: 31-12-2025 19:00 IST
Sarfaraz Khan delivered a breathtaking performance, smashing 157 runs off 75 balls, as Mumbai clinched an 87-run victory over Goa in a Vijay Hazare Trophy Group C match. His innings was highlighted by 14 towering sixes, contributing to Mumbai's imposing total of 444 for 8.

Along with Sarfaraz, contributions from Musheer Khan, wicketkeeper Hardik Tamore, and Shardul Thakur solidified Mumbai's dominant position. Despite Goa's valiant attempt, featuring solid performances from Lalit Yadav and Abhinav Tejrana, they fell short, scoring 357 for 9.

This victory marks Mumbai's fourth consecutive win, bringing them a step closer to the knockout rounds. Shardul Thakur led the bowling attack with a commendable 3/20, as Mumbai continues its pursuit of the trophy.

