Rodri Returns: Man City Prepares for Crucial Clash

Manchester City's midfielder Rodri is back from a hamstring injury, aiming to challenge Premier League leaders Arsenal. Manager Pep Guardiola reports potential return of winger Jeremy Doku, while City faces Sunderland next. Despite injuries, City aims to continue their winning streak, staying focused against tough contenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 19:33 IST
Manchester City is set to bolster its ranks as key midfielder Rodri returns from a hamstring injury ahead of their critical match against Sunderland. Manager Pep Guardiola confirmed the news on Wednesday, noting the importance of maintaining pressure on Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Guardiola also revealed that winger Jeremy Doku might make a comeback after a three-week absence due to a leg injury. City's squad has been under strain with several players injured and others participating in the Africa Cup of Nations, but a winning streak remains their aim.

The team faces Sunderland, a side known for tough encounters, having previously claimed victory against Newcastle United. Guardiola emphasized the challenge ahead, recalling the fervent crowd atmosphere and the necessity of remaining prepared.

