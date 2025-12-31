Rodri Returns: Man City Prepares for Crucial Clash

Manchester City is set to bolster its ranks as key midfielder Rodri returns from a hamstring injury ahead of their critical match against Sunderland. Manager Pep Guardiola confirmed the news on Wednesday, noting the importance of maintaining pressure on Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Guardiola also revealed that winger Jeremy Doku might make a comeback after a three-week absence due to a leg injury. City's squad has been under strain with several players injured and others participating in the Africa Cup of Nations, but a winning streak remains their aim.

The team faces Sunderland, a side known for tough encounters, having previously claimed victory against Newcastle United. Guardiola emphasized the challenge ahead, recalling the fervent crowd atmosphere and the necessity of remaining prepared.

