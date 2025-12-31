Left Menu

Controversy Hits Africa Cup: Fines and Bans Shake Teams

Two Equatorial Guinea players and Burkina Faso's captain face disciplinary actions following incidents at the Africa Cup of Nations. Equatorial Guinea's Carlos Akakpo and Josete Miranda received bans for insulting a referee, while Burkina Faso's Bertrand Traore was fined for post-match comments against officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 20:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a wave of disciplinary measures, the Africa Cup of Nations has seen Equatorial Guinea players handed suspensions for inappropriate conduct towards match officials. Captain Carlos Akakpo and midfielder Josete Miranda face bans after an altercation with referee Messie Nkounou, following a narrow defeat to Sudan.

Both Akakpo and Miranda were penalized for using offensive language towards the referee during Sunday's match, leaving Equatorial Guinea at the bottom of Group E. The four-match bans include a two-game suspension delayed for a year, set to commence this Wednesday against Algeria in Rabat.

Meanwhile, Burkina Faso's captain, Bertrand Traore, has been hit with a $10,000 fine for comments made post-match against Algeria, condemning officiating decisions that he claims affected the outcome. Traore rued his remarks as the Confederation of African Football issued charges, stirring discussions on refereeing integrity in the tournament.

