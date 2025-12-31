Race for Serie A: Intense Battle Among Top Five Clubs

The Serie A championship is witnessing intense competition as just four points separate the top five clubs in the standings. Inter Milan maintains the top position following a four-match winning streak, while AC Milan, Napoli, AS Roma, and Juventus are closely in pursuit. This weekend's matches are set to further ignite the title race.

Inter, boasting the league's top scorer in Lautaro Martinez, is set for a challenging encounter against Bologna, which previously thwarted their Italian Super Cup hopes. Meanwhile, Milan is preparing to face Cagliari, backed by the return of striker Niclas Fullkrug, as they aim to overtake their city rivals by taking the top spot.

On another front, Napoli's success in revitalizing players like Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund has been significant for their campaign, while AS Roma looks to capitalize on their strong defense. Juventus aims for recovery as they prepare to face Lecce, adding to the fierce contest for the Serie A title.

(With inputs from agencies.)