SG Pipers Hold Steady for Narrow Victory Over Soorma

SG Pipers secured a narrow 1-0 win against Soorma Hockey Club in a competitive Women's Hockey India League match. Captain Navneet Kaur's early goal proved decisive as the Pipers, showcasing disciplined defense, endured immense pressure from Soorma to maintain their lead and record their second consecutive victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 22:14 IST
SG Pipers and Soorma Hockey Club. (Photo: HI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiercely contested Women's Hockey India League matchup on Wednesday, SG Pipers emerged victorious with a narrow 1-0 win against Soorma Hockey Club. The crucial goal came early from Pipers' Captain Navneet Kaur, whose impressive individual effort set the tone for the league leaders' disciplined performance.

SG Pipers showcased composure and strategic prowess, particularly in defense, as Soorma Hockey Club launched a relentless pursuit for an equalizer. Despite Soorma's attacking initiatives, including multiple penalty corner opportunities, the Pipers effectively thwarted their opponents, maintaining a slender lead into the half-time break.

The second half saw Soorma intensifying their efforts, yet SG Pipers' resilient defense stood firm. With the Pipers also missing chances, the game culminated in a hard-fought 1-0 victory for the league frontrunners, who now sit confidently atop the points table with two consecutive wins, according to a press release from Hockey India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

