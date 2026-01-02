Left Menu

Gillespie's Tumultuous Tenure as Pakistan Coach: A Tale of Miscommunication

Jason Gillespie, former Pakistan head coach, details his troubled experience with the PCB. Gillespie resigned after just nine months, citing a lack of communication and the sacking of his assistant coach, Tim Nielsen. This disintegration in relations led to financial disputes between Gillespie and the PCB.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 02-01-2026 11:40 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 11:40 IST
Gillespie's Tumultuous Tenure as Pakistan Coach: A Tale of Miscommunication
Gillespie
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Jason Gillespie, a former Australia cricketing legend, has spoken out about the challenges and humiliations he faced during his brief tenure as Pakistan head coach, highlighting significant communication failures with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Gillespie was appointed as the head coach in April 2024, with Gary Kirsten handling the white-ball format. Both exited within the same year following various controversial developments, including the surprise dismissal of Tim Nielsen, the high-performance red-ball coach.

Gillespie's frustrations climaxed when Nielsen was dismissed without his knowledge, leading to a complete breakdown in communication and trust, prompting Gillespie to resign. The fallout has since sparked financial disputes over unpaid dues, despite contractual obligations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious Death at New Year's: A Search for Answers

Mysterious Death at New Year's: A Search for Answers

 India
2
Tensions Soar as Flying Rights Dispute Deepens Yemen Crisis

Tensions Soar as Flying Rights Dispute Deepens Yemen Crisis

 Global
3
Mayawati Blasts Indore Water Tragedy, Demands Government Accountability

Mayawati Blasts Indore Water Tragedy, Demands Government Accountability

 India
4
Fog Forces Flight Diversions from Hyderabad to Gannavaram

Fog Forces Flight Diversions from Hyderabad to Gannavaram

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026