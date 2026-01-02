Usman Khawaja's Farewell: A Nostalgic Goodbye at Sydney's Ashes Finale

Triumphant Australia prepares to bid farewell to veteran cricketer Usman Khawaja as the Ashes series wraps up with the fifth test at Sydney starting Sunday.

With Australia leading 3-1, they have already secured the urn for another cycle, but the imminent retirement of the Pakistan-born left-hander signals a transitional phase. Khawaja made this announcement at the same venue where he debuted in 2011, expressing gratitude for concluding his career on such familiar ground.

Rain forecasts threaten Sunday's game, potentially extending it to day five, a fitting end for the series offering a fresh chance for England to redeem themselves by narrowing the series gap, while Australia's team dynamics face a pivotal shift with Khawaja's departure.

