Sjoerd Marijne Returns to Lead Indian Women’s Hockey Team

Hockey India has reappointed Sjoerd Marijne as the Chief Coach of the Indian Women's Hockey Team. Supported by Matias Vila and Dr. Wayne Lombard, Marijne aims to build on previous successes and prepare for upcoming challenges, including the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup Qualifiers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 12:47 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 12:47 IST
Sjoerd Marijne. (Photo: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
Sjoerd Marijne has been reappointed as the Chief Coach of the Indian Women's Hockey Team, according to a press release from Hockey India on Friday. The Dutchman returns with a goal to replicate their past success, notably the historic performance at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Joining Marijne is Matias Vila, who will serve as the Analytical Coach. A former Argentine midfielder, Vila has a distinguished playing and coaching career. Dr. Wayne Lombard also returns as the Scientific Advisor, tasked with enhancing athletic performance.

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey and Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh expressed optimism about the new appointments, focusing on team fitness and preparation for the World Cup Qualifiers. The team's first major challenge is the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup Qualifiers in Hyderabad, March 2026.

