Eder Maestre Takes Helm at London City Lionesses Amidst Ambitious Revamp

London City Lionesses appointed Eder Maestre as their new head coach following the dismissal of Jocelyn Prêcheur. Maestre, who previously coached in Spain and served as assistant in Real Sociedad, will lead the team's revamped style under American owner Michele Kang. Kang aims to elevate the club's profile globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 02-01-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 16:55 IST
  • United Kingdom

Eder Maestre has been appointed as the head coach of the London City Lionesses, following the unexpected departure of Jocelyn Prêcheur. The announcement was made on Friday and marks a significant shift for the Women's Super League club, aiming to redefine their style of play.

Eder Maestre, a 39-year-old Spaniard, previously led Tenerife's women's team in Spain and served as assistant coach with Real Sociedad. He has signed a contract with London City through the 2027-28 season, reflecting the club's long-term vision for success.

Owned by Michele Kang, an American billionaire businesswoman, London City seeks to expand its global presence. Kang's acquisition of top talents, like France midfielder Grace Geyoro, underscores the club's commitment to becoming a formidable force in women's football.

(With inputs from agencies.)

