Ranchi Royals Triumph Over JSW Soorma in a Spectacular Hockey Faceoff

The Ranchi Royals emerged victorious against JSW Soorma Hockey Club with a 2-0 win during their Women's Hockey India League match on Friday. Key contributions from players Rutuja Dadaso Pisal and Sakshi Rana propelled their team to victory.

Both teams displayed robust defensive strategies in the opening quarter, with Ranchi maintaining possession dominance early on. Despite this, JSW Soorma showcased aggressive offensive play by penetrating the circle ten times within the first 15 minutes. However, Soorma's first penalty corner ended with no score as Penny Squibb's effort was thwarted by Ranchi's adept defense.

The deadlock was broken just before half-time when Agostina Alonso set up Rutuja, who deftly turned and deflected the ball into the net. Sakshi sealed the victory in the 54th minute with a precise strike. Although JSW Soorma was awarded another penalty corner, Ranchi's goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam preserved the clean sheet with a critical save.

