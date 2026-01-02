Ranchi Royals Dominate in Women's HIL Showdown with Soorma Hockey Club

In a riveting Women's Hockey India League 2025-26 clash, Ranchi Royals emerged victorious over Soorma Hockey Club with a 2-0 win on Friday at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Stadium in Ranchi.

The match saw brilliant performances from Rutuja Dadaso Pisal and Sakshi Rana, whose goals at the 30th and 54th minutes respectively, secured the match for the Royals. Both teams started with solid defensive displays, but only the Royals managed to break through.

Despite strong attacking efforts by Soorma Hockey Club, who dominated circle penetrations early on, it was the Royals' efficiency in seizing key opportunities that made the difference. The match concluded with Royals' goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam maintaining a clean sheet, frustrating Soorma's attempts to score.