Left Menu

Ranchi Royals Dominate in Women's HIL Showdown with Soorma Hockey Club

Ranchi Royals secured a decisive 2-0 victory against Soorma Hockey Club in the Women's Hockey India League 2025-26 match. Goals by Rutuja Dadaso Pisal and Sakshi Rana sealed the win. Both teams exhibited strong defenses, but Royals capitalized on key opportunities to cement their triumph at Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 22:43 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 22:43 IST
Ranchi Royals Dominate in Women's HIL Showdown with Soorma Hockey Club
Players in action during Women's Hockey India League. (Photo/HIL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a riveting Women's Hockey India League 2025-26 clash, Ranchi Royals emerged victorious over Soorma Hockey Club with a 2-0 win on Friday at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Stadium in Ranchi.

The match saw brilliant performances from Rutuja Dadaso Pisal and Sakshi Rana, whose goals at the 30th and 54th minutes respectively, secured the match for the Royals. Both teams started with solid defensive displays, but only the Royals managed to break through.

Despite strong attacking efforts by Soorma Hockey Club, who dominated circle penetrations early on, it was the Royals' efficiency in seizing key opportunities that made the difference. The match concluded with Royals' goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam maintaining a clean sheet, frustrating Soorma's attempts to score.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on the Trail: Colorado's First Suspected Fatal Mountain Lion Attack in Decades

Tragedy on the Trail: Colorado's First Suspected Fatal Mountain Lion Attack ...

 Global
2
Israel's Smart Transport Innovation: Millions Invested in Test Centers

Israel's Smart Transport Innovation: Millions Invested in Test Centers

 Israel
3
Wall Street Kicks Off 2026 with Mixed Returns Amid Market Jitters

Wall Street Kicks Off 2026 with Mixed Returns Amid Market Jitters

 Global
4
Delhi's Electrifying Shift: Green Cabs and Shared Mobility

Delhi's Electrifying Shift: Green Cabs and Shared Mobility

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026