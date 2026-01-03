Left Menu

Tensions Rise as BCCI Requests Mustafizur Rahman's IPL Release

The BCCI has requested Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman ahead of IPL 2026, reflecting strained India-Bangladesh relations. This follows the killing of a Hindu man in Bangladesh, with consequences felt in cricket engagements. KKR, complying, can seek a replacement player.

Updated: 03-01-2026 13:28 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 13:28 IST
  • India

The BCCI has taken a significant step by asking the Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladeshi bowler Mustafizur Rahman from their squad ahead of the 2026 IPL season. The decision comes amidst growing tensions between India and Bangladesh, triggered by recent political developments and security concerns.

Earlier this month, KKR secured Rahman's services for Rs 9.20 crore after a competitive auction, facing strong bids from Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. The BCCI has assured KKR they can appoint a replacement player if needed, a move acknowledged by KKR following all regulatory processes.

The tension between the nations has grown after a Hindu man's death in Bangladesh, causing BCCI to reconsider Rahman's participation. KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan has also faced criticism over this inclusion. Meanwhile, bilateral cricket ties remain uncertain, with unresolved scheduling of postponed series, and security concerns affecting diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

