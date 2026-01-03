IPL Drama: Mustafizur Rahman's Exit Amid India-Bangladesh Tensions

The IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders has announced the release of Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman. The move comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) instructed the team to act amid growing geopolitical tensions between India and Bangladesh.

Recently, a tragic event in Bangladesh sparked anger and protests in India. This incident has further strained the already tense relations, with previous discord resulting from former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina seeking refuge in India in 2024.

Rahman, the most expensive Bangladeshi player in IPL history, was signed by Kolkata for 92 million Indian rupees. Although Kolkata can now select a replacement, the team must adhere to IPL regulations. As the IPL's next edition begins in March, the franchise is expected to act swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)