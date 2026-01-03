Left Menu

IPL Drama: Mustafizur Rahman's Exit Amid India-Bangladesh Tensions

The Kolkata Knight Riders have released fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman, following instructions from the BCCI due to rising tensions between India and Bangladesh. This decision comes after a violent incident in Bangladesh and ongoing diplomatic strains, allowing KKR to choose a replacement per IPL regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 14:36 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 14:36 IST
IPL Drama: Mustafizur Rahman's Exit Amid India-Bangladesh Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders has announced the release of Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman. The move comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) instructed the team to act amid growing geopolitical tensions between India and Bangladesh.

Recently, a tragic event in Bangladesh sparked anger and protests in India. This incident has further strained the already tense relations, with previous discord resulting from former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina seeking refuge in India in 2024.

Rahman, the most expensive Bangladeshi player in IPL history, was signed by Kolkata for 92 million Indian rupees. Although Kolkata can now select a replacement, the team must adhere to IPL regulations. As the IPL's next edition begins in March, the franchise is expected to act swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Erupt as US Strikes Venezuela: Maduro Captured

Tensions Erupt as US Strikes Venezuela: Maduro Captured

 Venezuela
2
Abhishek Banerjee Ramps Up TMC's Battle Against BJP and EC in Bengal

Abhishek Banerjee Ramps Up TMC's Battle Against BJP and EC in Bengal

 India
3
Italy Monitors Italian Community Amid Venezuela's Unrest

Italy Monitors Italian Community Amid Venezuela's Unrest

 Italy
4
U.S. Arrests Venezuelan President Maduro: A Bold Move

U.S. Arrests Venezuelan President Maduro: A Bold Move

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026