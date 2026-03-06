Axar Patel's Fielding Mastery: A New Cricketing Legend in the Making

In a stirring testament to the prowess of India's cricketing heritage, former captain Sunil Gavaskar extolled Axar Patel's exceptional performance in the T20 World Cup semifinal against England. Gavaskar sees Patel as a future cricketing legend, with his all-round skills and incredible fielding efforts playing a decisive role in India's seven-run victory.

Axar's key contributions included taking agile catches to dismiss dangerous players like Harry Brook and Will Jacks, reflecting his deep cricketing intelligence. Gavaskar praised his ability to fill the void left by Ravindra Jadeja's retirement and emphasized Patel's ongoing improvement in bowling and leadership as vice-captain.

Adding to the accolades, Gavaskar lauded Jasprit Bumrah as a 'once in a century' bowler for his impeccable pin-point yorkers, crucial in stifling England's run chase. Looking ahead, he expressed hope for India to lift the T20 World Cup title on home soil, proclaiming the unparalleled support of home fans during such historic events.

(With inputs from agencies.)