Morocco Warned Against Overconfidence in AFCON Clash with Tanzania

As Morocco gears up for their Africa Cup of Nations last-16 encounter against Tanzania, Coach Walid Regragui warns the team against the dangers of overconfidence.

Despite being top-ranked and favorites, Morocco must remain humble to avoid past mistakes where arrogance led to failure. Regragui emphasizes the importance of respect for their Tanzanian opponents, a team on the rise with improved infrastructure and talent.

Tanzania enters its fourth tournament appearance, still looking for its first victory. Regragui's strategy focuses on not underestimating the underdogs, ensuring no surprises in their quest for a title Morocco last won in 1976.

(With inputs from agencies.)