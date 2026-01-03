Left Menu

High-Stakes Bidding: Mumbai Dangals' Strategic Wins at Pro Wrestling League Auction

The Pro Wrestling League auction saw key acquisitions by the Mumbai Dangals, who have strategically built a formidable team blending international experience and local talent. Noteworthy picks include Olympic medallist Aman Sehrawat and Ukraine's Oleksandr Khotsianivskyi. The league resumes after six years, featuring top wrestlers globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2026 23:35 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 23:35 IST
The recently held Pro Wrestling League (PWL) Players' Auction witnessed a dramatic display of strategic acquisitions, with the Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals making headlines for their ambitious buys. They secured the services of 2024 Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat for Rs 51 lakh, signifying their intent to dominate.

Under the seasoned leadership of head coach Chandra Vijay Singh, a noted title winner in past PWL seasons, Mumbai Dangals aimed to blend international expertise with India's burgeoning wrestling talents. The team also roped in Ukraine's former world championships bronze winner Oleksandr Khotsianivskyi at Rs 33 lakh, adding more depth and versatility.

Set to make a comeback after a six-year pause, the league promises compelling matchups across nine weight categories, featuring elite athletes from around the world. Each participating franchise, equipped with a Rs 2 crore budget, navigated a complex bidding process, emphasizing both depth and diversity in their squads.

