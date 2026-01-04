Left Menu

Ashes Test Kicks Off in Sydney Amid High Security and Honoring Ceremony

The fifth Ashes Test between England and Australia begins in Sydney under heightened security, following a ceremony honoring brave community members. England, led by Ben Stokes, won the toss and chose to bat first. Australia, already leading 3-1 in the series, aims to extend their lead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 04:54 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 04:54 IST
England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat on the opening day of the fifth Ashes Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Notably, neither side included a specialist spinner in their line-up.

In changes for this test, England introduced seamer Matthew Potts, replacing the injured Gus Atkinson, while Shoaib Bashir was dropped. Australia included Beau Webster for his first match of the series, replacing fast bowler Jhye Richardson.

The match began under sunny skies, but there is a possibility of stormy weather later in the day. Increased security was apparent around the venue, partly due to recent tragic events at Bondi Beach.

