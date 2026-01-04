Cricket Legend Damien Martyn Progresses Amid Health Battle

Damien Martyn, a revered figure in Australian cricket, is making strides in his fight against meningitis, according to partner Amanda. The ex-cricketer, who has been in hospital care since December 31, was placed in an induced coma but is now on the road to recovery.

In a heartfelt statement, Amanda expressed gratitude for the public support and asked for continued respect for their privacy. The medical team at Gold Coast University Hospital was lauded for its exceptional care, as acknowledged by Amanda in her remarks to News Corp, reported by The West Australian.

Prominent figures in cricket such as Adam Gilchrist and Darren Lehmann have shown solidarity. Gilchrist, speaking on behalf of Martyn's family, shared that the World Cup winner is receiving top-notch treatment. Lehmann took to social media to rally support, urging Martyn to stay strong amid his health challenges.