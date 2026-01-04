Root and Brook Shine in Ashes Revival Amid Sydney Storm

England found a glimmer of hope in the Ashes on Sunday as Joe Root and Harry Brook forged a vital 154-run partnership, leading their team to 211 for three before inclement weather ended play prematurely at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Despite trailing 3-1 in a series dominated by Australia, England's performance offered a rare positive after an ominous start with the bat. Faced with a pitch promising further turmoil, Root and Brook's contribution allayed fears and delighted both their skipper Ben Stokes and loyal fans.

Skipper Stokes, who won the toss and chose to bat, witnessed Root marking his 67th Test fifty and Brook showcasing flair amidst reminders of his sometimes questionable shot selection, promising a spirited rest of the Test despite an uphill series battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)