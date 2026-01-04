Root and Brook Lead England's Comeback in Fifth Ashes Test

England experienced a day of redemption in the Ashes series on Sunday, as Joe Root and Harry Brook's invaluable 154-run partnership propelled them to 211 for three. The opening day of the fifth test at Sydney Cricket Ground came to a premature close due to poor light, leaving fans slightly disgruntled.

While England is trailing 3-1 in the series, this showing was a glimmer of hope. The productive collaboration between Root and Brook delighted captain Ben Stokes and the unwavering fans. Their 100-partnership helped assuage fears of another debacle following an early collapse to 57-3.

The day began with promise as Ben Stokes chose to bat first. Despite a few early dismissals, meaning Root and Brook were able to stabilize the innings, much to the crowd's delight.