Root and Brook Lead England's Comeback in Fifth Ashes Test
England found a silver lining in their dismal Ashes series with a strong performance on Sunday. Joe Root and Harry Brook's partnership led England to 211 for three at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Despite the series loss assured, the tourists ended day one positively after a halted play due to bad light.
England experienced a day of redemption in the Ashes series on Sunday, as Joe Root and Harry Brook's invaluable 154-run partnership propelled them to 211 for three. The opening day of the fifth test at Sydney Cricket Ground came to a premature close due to poor light, leaving fans slightly disgruntled.
While England is trailing 3-1 in the series, this showing was a glimmer of hope. The productive collaboration between Root and Brook delighted captain Ben Stokes and the unwavering fans. Their 100-partnership helped assuage fears of another debacle following an early collapse to 57-3.
The day began with promise as Ben Stokes chose to bat first. Despite a few early dismissals, meaning Root and Brook were able to stabilize the innings, much to the crowd's delight.