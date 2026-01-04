Bangladesh Announces Squad for T20 World Cup Amidst Political Tensions

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has revealed the 15-man squad for the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup, with fast bowlers Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed spearheading the bowling attack. Jaker Ali was omitted after underperforming in 2025, managing just 378 runs in 26 T20I matches.

Litton Das will take charge as captain, tasked with leading the team alongside notable players such as Tanzid Hasan and Saif Hassan. Joining Mustafizur and Taskin in the pace department are Tanzim Hasan, Shoriful Islam, and Mohammad Saifuddin. Spinners Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, and Mahedi Hasan will also bolster the team.

With the tournament co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh's matches may be relocated due to political tensions. The team will begin its campaign on February 7 against the West Indies, and their group includes matches against England, Italy, and Nepal.

