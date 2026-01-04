Left Menu

Bangladesh Seeks T20 World Cup Game Shift Amid Safety Concerns

The Bangladesh Cricket Board announced its squad for the T20 World Cup, with Litton Das as captain, following instructions from the sports ministry to shift games to Sri Lanka due to safety concerns. The tournament will be hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 04-01-2026 14:51 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 14:51 IST
Bangladesh Seeks T20 World Cup Game Shift Amid Safety Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has named a 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup, appointing Litton Das as team captain.

Concerns over player safety have led the BCB to request that their T20 World Cup league games be relocated from India to Sri Lanka, following guidance from the nation's sports ministry.

The tournament, set to begin on February 7, will see Bangladesh face teams like West Indies, England, and others in matches originally scheduled to take place in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emotions Run High: England's Solid Comeback Highlights Final Ashes Test Amid Tribute for Bondi Victims

Emotions Run High: England's Solid Comeback Highlights Final Ashes Test Amid...

 Australia
2
BNP Praises Modi's Condolences on Khaleda Zia's Demise

BNP Praises Modi's Condolences on Khaleda Zia's Demise

 Bangladesh
3
U.S. Moves in Venezuela: A Geopolitical Gain for China?

U.S. Moves in Venezuela: A Geopolitical Gain for China?

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Gaza's Ongoing Struggle

Escalating Tensions: Gaza's Ongoing Struggle

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026