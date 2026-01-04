Bangladesh Seeks T20 World Cup Game Shift Amid Safety Concerns

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has named a 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup, appointing Litton Das as team captain.

Concerns over player safety have led the BCB to request that their T20 World Cup league games be relocated from India to Sri Lanka, following guidance from the nation's sports ministry.

The tournament, set to begin on February 7, will see Bangladesh face teams like West Indies, England, and others in matches originally scheduled to take place in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)