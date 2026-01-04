Kashi Serves Up a ‘Spike’ in Spirit at National Volleyball Championship

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the National Volleyball Championship in Varanasi with high praise for the city's competitive spirit and cultural heritage. Addressing the players via video conference, the Prime Minister emphasized that the event showcases the unity and diversity of India, as players from 28 states gather for the competition.

Modi highlighted Varanasi's vibrant sports culture, pointing out that the city has produced exceptional athletes across various sports disciplines. He assured that the facelift in sports infrastructure, including new sports complexes, is set to benefit both local and visiting athletes immensely.

Underscoring the economic and cultural significance, Modi credited Kashi for its role on the national sporting map, hosting events like the G-20 meetings and cultural festivals. As over 1,000 players compete in the volleyball championship, Varanasi strengthens its position as a venue for major national and international events.

(With inputs from agencies.)