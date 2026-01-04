Left Menu

Bangladesh Bows Out: World Cup Cricket Shifts Amid Security Concerns

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) decided against sending its national team to India for the upcoming T20 World Cup due to security concerns and government advice. BCB also requested the ICC to relocate Bangladesh's matches to Sri Lanka. The decision followed IPL ouster of player Mustafizur Rahman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 04-01-2026 17:38 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 17:38 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a shocking move, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced its national team will not be traveling to India for the T20 World Cup, citing security concerns and government advice. This landmark decision comes in the wake of IPL franchise KKR's release of Mustafizur Rahman.

The BCB held an emergency meeting to discuss these developments, which included tense Indo-Bangladesh relations. The board has formally requested the International Cricket Council to consider relocating Bangladesh's matches to co-host Sri Lanka, echoing arrangements made with Pakistan.

The announcement followed the abrupt release of player Mustafizur Rahman by BCCI, amid political turmoil in Bangladesh. Government advisor Asif Nazrul supported the BCB's decision, labeling it a response to India's communal policies. The unfolding situation highlights the deepening diplomatic crisis between the two nations.

