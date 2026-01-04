Left Menu

India Eyes Olympic Glory: Ambitious Plans for 2036 in Gujarat

Jay Shah announced India's aim to host the 2036 Olympics in Gujarat after the 2030 Commonwealth Games, setting a target of 100 medals. Praising women's sports growth, he highlighted India's eight medals in Paris 2024 and noted Gujarat's anticipated contributions to future victories.

Updated: 04-01-2026 18:44 IST
India Eyes Olympic Glory: Ambitious Plans for 2036 in Gujarat
In a significant announcement, International Cricket Council chairman Jay Shah revealed plans for India to pursue hosting the 2036 Olympic Games in Gujarat following the Commonwealth Games in 2030.

Speaking at the 'Run for Girl Child' marathon in Surat, Shah credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pivotal efforts in securing the Commonwealth Games for Gujarat. He set an ambitious target of 100 Olympic medals for 2036, with Gujarat expected to secure 10 of them.

Shah also lauded the Indian cricket team's performance in recent international tournaments, and he highlighted the rising prominence of women's sports in India. Aspirations are now shifting toward daughters emulating cricket stars like Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur.

