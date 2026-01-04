Left Menu

Historic Milestone as Women Join Four Hills Tournament in 2026/27

The Four Hills Tournament will host a full women's competition for the first time in the 2026/27 season, as confirmed by the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS). New floodlights at Innsbruck's Bergisel hill allow women to compete in all venues, closing the gender gap in ski jumping.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 20:32 IST
Historic Milestone as Women Join Four Hills Tournament in 2026/27

In a landmark decision, the Four Hills Tournament will include a full women's competition for the first time in its 75-year history during the 2026/27 season, according to a Sunday announcement by the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS).

Previously, women only participated in Germany's Two Nights Tour, as they were excluded from the Austrian segments due to inadequate lighting at Innsbruck's Bergisel hill. However, this challenge has been addressed with new floodlights funded by the State of Tyrol, the Austrian government, the City of Innsbruck, and Ski Austria.

FIS President Johan Eliasch hailed this development as a 'true milestone in the history of ski jumping,' emphasizing its significance in narrowing the gender gap within winter sports.

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts in Maharashtra Civic Polls as Opposition Allegations Fly

Controversy Erupts in Maharashtra Civic Polls as Opposition Allegations Fly

 India
2
Venezuela's Debt Crisis: Challenges and Prospects

Venezuela's Debt Crisis: Challenges and Prospects

 Global
3
Controversy Unveiled: FCRA Allegations Against Kerala Opposition Leader

Controversy Unveiled: FCRA Allegations Against Kerala Opposition Leader

 India
4
Immigrant Welfare Rates: A Global Snapshot Highlights Notable Exclusions

Immigrant Welfare Rates: A Global Snapshot Highlights Notable Exclusions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026