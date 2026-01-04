Historic Milestone as Women Join Four Hills Tournament in 2026/27
The Four Hills Tournament will host a full women's competition for the first time in the 2026/27 season, as confirmed by the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS). New floodlights at Innsbruck's Bergisel hill allow women to compete in all venues, closing the gender gap in ski jumping.
In a landmark decision, the Four Hills Tournament will include a full women's competition for the first time in its 75-year history during the 2026/27 season, according to a Sunday announcement by the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS).
Previously, women only participated in Germany's Two Nights Tour, as they were excluded from the Austrian segments due to inadequate lighting at Innsbruck's Bergisel hill. However, this challenge has been addressed with new floodlights funded by the State of Tyrol, the Austrian government, the City of Innsbruck, and Ski Austria.
FIS President Johan Eliasch hailed this development as a 'true milestone in the history of ski jumping,' emphasizing its significance in narrowing the gender gap within winter sports.