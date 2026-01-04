Chaos Strikes Boxing Nationals: Prolonged Delays Mar Championship Start

The onset of the Boxing National Championships was chaotic, with events delayed due to "logistical" issues. Scheduled for a 2pm start, technical problems pushed the opening to 6:30 pm, leaving athletes in confusion as rings remained unassembled.

Only one of the three planned rings was initially completed by late afternoon, only for it to require reassembly. As men began competing, women pugilists lingered with no word until 8pm.

Delayed payments to vendors and absence of sponsorships compounded issues, leaving competitors like world champion Meenakshi Hooda waiting for hours, affecting preparation and recovery.