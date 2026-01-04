Left Menu

Syndrela Das Shines Bright in Vadodara with Double Triumph

India's Syndrela Das and partner Sarthak Arya clinched the U-19 mixed doubles title at the WTT Youth Contender 2026 in Vadodara, defeating top seeds Abhinandh Pradhivadhi and Ananya Muralidharan. Das, also the U-17 girls' singles champion, is competing to retain her U-19 singles crown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 23:08 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 23:08 IST
Sarthak Arya and Syndrela Das (Photo: WTT Youth Contender). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Syndrela Das of India emerged as the star at the WTT Youth Contender 2026, securing her second title in as many days. Teaming up with Sarthak Arya, the duo clinched the U-19 mixed doubles crown, overpowering the top-seeded pair of Abhinandh Pradhivadhi and Ananya Muralidharan with scores of 11-3, 11-9, and 11-3.

The event, hosted at the SAMA Indoor Sports Complex and backed by the Sports Authority of Gujarat, features 226 players across various age divisions. The Table Tennis Association of Baroda, in partnership with UTT, executed this promising tournament, showcasing young talent from U-11 to U-19 categories.

In other notable performances, Vivaan Dave and Naisha Rewaskar secured the U-15 mixed doubles title. The group stages saw fierce competition with Rehansh Singhvi and Rajdeep Biswas leading in the boys' U-11 category, while Aadya Baheti and Anshika Gupta dominated in the girls' U-11 category to advance to the semifinals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

