Teachers' Strike Intensifies: Demand for 'Equal Pay for Equal Work'

The protest by nearly 1,000 members of the Secondary Grade Seniority Teachers Association gained momentum as it continued into its 12th day. The demonstrators are demanding 'equal pay for equal work' from the state government, specifically addressing pay inconsistencies for those who began their service from June 1, 2009 onwards.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson from the association highlighted that protests were ongoing not only in the city but also at district headquarters across the region. The primary grievance of the secondary grade teachers stems from a significant pay gap that began with a difference of Rs 3,170 and has since widened to more than Rs 9,000 due to subsequent pay commissions.

The protests are currently taking place at the Directorate of School Education situated within the DPI campus. Recent discussions were held with the Director of School Education, with further talks planned to negotiate a resolution to this pressing issue, according to the association's official.

(With inputs from agencies.)