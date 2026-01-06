Left Menu

Teachers' Strike Intensifies: Demand for 'Equal Pay for Equal Work'

Members of the Secondary Grade Seniority Teachers Association have been protesting for 12 days, demanding equal pay for equal work. They seek to rectify pay discrepancies affecting those who joined after June 1, 2009, resulting in pay differences over Rs 9,000. Discussions with the education director are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-01-2026 15:15 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 15:15 IST
Teachers' Strike Intensifies: Demand for 'Equal Pay for Equal Work'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The protest by nearly 1,000 members of the Secondary Grade Seniority Teachers Association gained momentum as it continued into its 12th day. The demonstrators are demanding 'equal pay for equal work' from the state government, specifically addressing pay inconsistencies for those who began their service from June 1, 2009 onwards.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson from the association highlighted that protests were ongoing not only in the city but also at district headquarters across the region. The primary grievance of the secondary grade teachers stems from a significant pay gap that began with a difference of Rs 3,170 and has since widened to more than Rs 9,000 due to subsequent pay commissions.

The protests are currently taking place at the Directorate of School Education situated within the DPI campus. Recent discussions were held with the Director of School Education, with further talks planned to negotiate a resolution to this pressing issue, according to the association's official.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
JNU Campus Controversy: Provocative Slogans Spark Outrage

JNU Campus Controversy: Provocative Slogans Spark Outrage

 India
2
Ireland Eyes Strategic Trade Gains with China Amid Dairy and Beef Tensions

Ireland Eyes Strategic Trade Gains with China Amid Dairy and Beef Tensions

 Global
3
Solidarity Stands as Europe Supports Denmark's Claim on Greenland

Solidarity Stands as Europe Supports Denmark's Claim on Greenland

 Poland
4
Torrential Rains Trigger Deadly Flash Floods in North Sulawesi

Torrential Rains Trigger Deadly Flash Floods in North Sulawesi

 Indonesia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026