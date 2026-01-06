Left Menu

Indian Steel Titans Under Scrutiny: Antitrust Investigation Unveiled

India's competition watchdog, the CCI, has found major steel companies, including Tata Steel, JSW Steel, and SAIL, in breach of antitrust laws for colluding on prices. This exposé risks hefty fines for both firms and executives. The confidential investigation began in 2021 and is still ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 15:19 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 15:19 IST
Indian Steel Titans Under Scrutiny: Antitrust Investigation Unveiled

India's competition watchdog has unearthed evidence of illegal price collusion among major steel companies, a confidential document has revealed.

Industry giants Tata Steel, JSW Steel, and SAIL, along with 25 other firms, are accused of breaching antitrust laws, according to an order from the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

This marks one of the steel sector's most notable investigations, implicating 56 top executives, including high-profile figures like JSW's Managing Director Sajjan Jindal.

TRENDING

1
Solidarity Stands as Europe Supports Denmark's Claim on Greenland

Solidarity Stands as Europe Supports Denmark's Claim on Greenland

 Poland
2
Torrential Rains Trigger Deadly Flash Floods in North Sulawesi

Torrential Rains Trigger Deadly Flash Floods in North Sulawesi

 Indonesia
3
Chelsea Appoints Liam Rosenior as New Head Coach

Chelsea Appoints Liam Rosenior as New Head Coach

 Global
4
Uttar Pradesh Election Roll Revamp: Major Voter Update

Uttar Pradesh Election Roll Revamp: Major Voter Update

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026